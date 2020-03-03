Local nanotech firm seeks Louisville tax incentives for HQ expansion 

LOUISVILLE — Forge Nano Inc., a local atomic layer deposition firm, is applying for a series of economic development tax incentives from Louisville that the company hopes to use to expand its headquarters and keep operations in the city.

Louisville’s City Council is set to consider the incentive package — which includes tax and fee rebates that total roughly $185,000 — during a meeting Tuesday evening.

During an interview with BizWest last week, Forge Nano CEO Paul Lichty mentioned the need to expand the company’s headquarters after a merger with Broomfield’s ALD NanoSolutions Inc.

“This area has been good for us in terms of employee recruitment and retainment,” he said of the Boulder Valley region. “We’ve got a great base of technical experts and engineers, so we’d like to stick around.”

Forge Nano, which employs 43 people, currently operates out of a roughly 11,000-square-foot space at 1172 W. Century Drive. The firm would like to expand into an adjacent suite and ultimately occupy about 30,000 square feet, according to a Louisville planning memo.

Building expansion and equipment purchases would reportedly result in capital investments of more than $14 million over the next five years.

Should Louisville offer its incentive package and Forge Nano accepts, the company plans to complete the expansion by June, according to planning documents.

Forge Nano has developed a process that builds a super thin coating that is applied to surfaces in order to improve material performance. The process has historically been used to build semiconductors and computer chips, but Forge is applying its technology to a range of other products, from lithium-ion batteries to golf balls.