JumpCloud promotes Keller to CTO

LOUISVILLE — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform that recently expanded out of Boulder and into a new Louisville headquarters, has promoted longtime employee Greg Keller to the role of chief technology officer.

Keller, who was “responsible for productizing and launching the company’s initial directory service product offering to market in 2014,” has held several positions with JumpCloud, including head of corporate strategy, according to a news release.

“In September 2014, we were a very small team in a small office that launched a product with an aggressive vision to disrupt one of the greatest monopolies in the software market,” Keller said in a prepared statement. “Now, in 2020, with tens of thousands of organizations around the globe leveraging our directory-as-a-service every hour of every day, our much larger and growing team of passionate employees located around the world continues to push hard to deliver greatness to its customers. I am immensely proud to work side by side with these amazing people as we continue to execute on our goals.”