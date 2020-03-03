Denver developer plans 14-acre, two-building industrial site west of The Ranch

LOVELAND — The real estate developer behind 13 buildings in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center campus has closed the sale of a 14-acre parcel of land directly across from The Ranch in Loveland, with plans to build just over 195,000 square feet of industrial space.

Derek Conn, executive vice president and partner at Denver-based Etkin Johnson, told BizWest the deal to purchase the property closed Friday and cost approximately $3.4 million. The deal has yet to appear within Larimer County real estate records.

The property, to be dubbed Axis 25, is just north of the Harley-Davidson dealership near the interchange between I-25 and Crossroads Boulevard. It would also fit within the larger plans of The Brands at The Ranch, a massive entertainment district surrounding Larimer County’s convention complex proposed by Windsor developer and Colorado Eagles owner Martin Lind.

Etkin Johnson filed an application to build Axis 25 with Loveland city planners last fall, which calls for the two buildings to range at 100,722 square feet and 95,256 square feet respectively. Planner Troy Bliss said the project has received land use approval, but has yet to apply for building permits.

Conn said the buildings are flexible in what types of industry sector it can hold, and could be divided into multi-tenant buildings depending on demand. However, he expects future tenants likely wouldn’t ask to subdivide the space to less than 40,000 square feet or so.

Axis 25 would be Etkin Johnson’s first project in Loveland, but Conn said the company is targeting a few more properties in the area as the interchange develops into a de-facto gateway to Northern Colorado.

“We think there’s a lot of runway in that sub-market and continue to look for good sites,” he said, adding that the company’s portfolio extends out from only industrial development.

Conn expects to break ground on the site by the end of the second quarter this year and finish construction within nine to 10 months.