Romero’s K9 Club & Tap House named one of Brewers Association’s best bars

LAFAYETTE — Romero’s K9 Club & Tap House, a dog-friendly watering hole in Lafayette, is featured in the Brewers Association list of Great American Beer Bars.

The association, based in Boulder, compiles the annual list to highlight the best establishment in each state to enjoy craft beers from independent brewers.

The bars on the list are nominated and then voted on by CraftBeer.com readers. More than 6,000 votes were cast during the voting period held in December and January, according to a Brewers Association news release.

“You know a great beer bar when you’re in one. There’s something about the beer menu, the food, the service, the atmosphere, and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with other beer lovers who were drawn there for the same reasons,” said CraftBeer editor in chief Jess Baker said in a prepared statement. “Great beer bars, like the ones our readers nominate, are instrumental in growing this wonderful community that celebrates small and independent U.S. craft brewers.”