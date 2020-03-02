NoCo Regional Airport to begin air traffic control in mid-March alongside virtual tower tests

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Regional Airport will establish air traffic control this month after more than five months of delays, a move that could spur the return of commercial flights via Allegiant Travel Co. (Nasdaq: ALGT).

The airport will begin periodic “advisory services” March 3 to train air traffic controllers and plans to put air traffic control via a mobile tower in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 16. Airport director Jason Licon said controllers began training at the mobile tower two weeks ago.

Allegiant cited the lack of air traffic control when it cancelled its planned routes from Loveland to Las Vegas and Phoenix, Arizona, last October. Plans to have controllers in place by then fell through after Serco Group PLC (LSP: SRP), a British public services provider and the federal contractor responsible for hiring controllers for small airports in the western U.S., couldn’t find enough employees to fill NoCo Regional’s demand.

While Aegis ATC LLC is providing the mobile tower to the airport, Licon said Serco is providing employees to manage the tower while working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on setting up the virtual tower test project.

Internal emails obtained by BizWest last November suggested Allegiant could re-announce the start of service at the airport this spring soon after air traffic control is set up.

The temporary tower is meant to control traffic while the FAA prepares to start testing a first-of-its-kind virtual control tower at the airport, which uses a series of cameras mounted on poles to monitor traffic instead of a concrete tower where controllers operate from the top.

The FAA and Serco were supposed to begin on Jan. 21, but the two parties now expect to start training controllers in mid-April.

Licon said the mobile tower would be able to handle the additional 600 commercial flights per week that Allegiant had proposed last August on top of the 90,000 or so private takeoffs and landings. He expressed hope that the tower could spur Allegiant to re-announce routes to and from the airport after months of delays and missed deadlines.

“Just based on what I’m observing from the project, the controllers are actually on site being trained and we have a lot more confidence because of that,” he said.

Allegiant declined to comment Monday afternoon.