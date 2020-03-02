Lakeview Commons: A Place to Call Home and Friends to Call Family

As the Administrator of Lakeview Commons I have the pleasure of working in the smallest facility in Columbine Health Systems. Often times “small” can be perceived unenthusiastically; however, when it comes to Lakeview Commons we refer to it as FAMILY.

The notion of family is consistent with both the staff and residents. Our department heads average 7 ½ years of service. Residents know our spouses and kids by name. Our children come in to trick or treat, deliver Valentines and “Thank You” cards for Veteran’s Day. We share our vacation pictures and stories and enjoy the discussions, laughter, and memories.

Staff strives to ensure the residents have the highest quality of life. Families have stated, “staff is amazing, everyone is willing to pitch in. We’ve never had to worry about mom”. A resident shared “I am impressed with the attention given to each resident and there is a true sense of home”. One resident stated, “I love the activities that are offered at Lakeview. Being as active as I am, I feel young again and will continue to be involved as much as I can”.

Our residents come from all over the world. They grace us with their stories of individual experiences and accomplishments which inspire us to live life as abundantly as they have. One staff member commented “The benefit I have over staff who work in larger buildings is that I know my residents. I know the names of their kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. I know how they met their spouse, where they grew up, studied, and where they traveled. I also know how to make them laugh to brighten their day”.

Soon after admission to Lakeview Commons our residents quickly call it “Home” and staff and residents alike become family.