KBI Biopharma promotes COO to chief executive seat

BOULDER — KBI Biopharma Inc., a North Carolina-headquartered contract pharmaceutical manufacturer with local operations in Boulder and Louisville, has promoted chief operating officer Dirk Lange to the JSR Life Sciences LLC subsidiary’s CEO role.
“Our collective vision is more compelling than ever, and I feel honored to serve as KBI’s CEO and grateful that we are a part of the JSR Life Sciences family,” Lange said in a prepared statement. “Thanks to our world-class teams, we will continue our history of enabling clients to realize their vision and take ideas to treatments. I’m excited to build on our client-focused culture and expand our reach so that, ultimately, we empower the best of biopharma to tackle disease and restore health for patients in need.”
Sponsored Content
BOULDER — KBI Biopharma Inc., a North Carolina-headquartered contract pharmaceutical manufacturer with local operations in Boulder and Louisville, has promoted chief operating officer Dirk Lange to the JSR Life Sciences LLC subsidiary’s CEO role.
“Our collective vision is more compelling than ever, and I feel honored to serve as KBI’s CEO and grateful that we are a part of the JSR Life Sciences family,” Lange said in a prepared statement. “Thanks to our world-class teams, we will continue our history of enabling clients to realize their vision and take ideas to treatments. I’m excited to build on our client-focused culture and expand our reach so that, ultimately, we empower the best of biopharma to tackle disease and restore health for patients in need.”
Sponsored Content
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!