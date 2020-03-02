KBI Biopharma promotes COO to chief executive seat

BOULDER — KBI Biopharma Inc., a North Carolina-headquartered contract pharmaceutical manufacturer with local operations in Boulder and Louisville, has promoted chief operating officer Dirk Lange to the JSR Life Sciences LLC subsidiary’s CEO role.

“Our collective vision is more compelling than ever, and I feel honored to serve as KBI’s CEO and grateful that we are a part of the JSR Life Sciences family,” Lange said in a prepared statement. “Thanks to our world-class teams, we will continue our history of enabling clients to realize their vision and take ideas to treatments. I’m excited to build on our client-focused culture and expand our reach so that, ultimately, we empower the best of biopharma to tackle disease and restore health for patients in need.”