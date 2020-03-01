Museum of Discovery appoints new executive director

FORT COLLINS —

has appointed Laura Valdez to the position of executive director starting today.

Valdez was selected following a national search. She will co-lead the organization with current executive director, Cheryl Donaldson. Valdez has more than a decade of combined leadership experience in the nonprofit, education, and public sectors, supported by a masters of public administration degree focused on local government and nonprofit management.

“The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery staff are excited to welcome Laura into our organization. Laura’s dedication and commitment to community impact and strong organizational management will complement and support the work of the team,” Donaldson said in a press release.

Valdez spent eight years working at the city of Elgin, Illinois, most recently as the assistant city manager.