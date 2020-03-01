FoCo investment planning company acquires another firm

FORT COLLINS — Financial Planning of Fort Collins has acquired the fee-only financial planning firm Well Rounded Success, also based in Fort Collins. As part of the deal, Dan Andrews will join Financial Planning as vice president.

“Dan’s knowledge and experience, paired with his background in offering exceptional client service, make him a perfect fit for Financial Planning Fort Collins,” Jason Speciner, founder of Financial Planning, said in a written statement. “When thinking about some of the best financial planners near me, Dan’s name comes to mind, so it is with great humility that I welcome Dan to the team.”

“It’s exciting to join an established team where we can leverage our unique strengths,” Andrews said. “It’s going to be fun enhancing the client experience with our different experiences, skills, and financial planning backgrounds.”

Andrews and the Financial Planning team will continue to serve the current client base as well as expand offerings to new clients.