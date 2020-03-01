AE opens factory in Malaysia

FORT COLLINS — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a Fort Collins-based company that produces precision power conversion, measurement and control systems, has opened a new production plant in Penang, Malaysia.

Situated in the heart of Southeast Asia on the country’s northwest coast by the Malacca Strait, the state of Penang has long served as an important outlet to the markets of Europe and the Middle East.

“These are exciting times for us as we expand in Southeast Asia to meet the region’s growing presence in technology production,” Neil Brinker, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Advanced Energy, said in a written statement. “With our global customer base and broad portfolio of precision power products, we continuously evaluate ways to optimize our production footprint and how to best serve our customers. The new facility in Penang will not only enable us to get physically closer to many of our customers in the region but also provide greater business continuity and redundancy.”

The production plant is 178,000 square feet. It will manufacture a variety of the company’s precision power supplies and generator products. When the factory is completed, it is expected to employ approximately 550 on-site associates, with about 35 percent comprising technical staff.