United Power COO to serve as acting CEO

BRIGHTON — United Power Inc., a not-for-profit electricity provider based in Brighton, has tapped chief operating officer Bryant Robbins to serve as acting CEO as former CEO John Parker is on medical leave and transitioning into retirement.

Robbins joined United Power in January 2003 as the Mountain District Manager, according to a news release.

“With Bryant, we are confident that we have selected a leader who can continue to meet the many challenges of our fast-growing cooperative,” United Power board chairman James Vigesaa said in a prepared statement. “Not only does Bryant have many years of experience at United Power, a record of success in building teams and leading successful change initiatives, he also served United Power as Acting CEO in 2019 during a previous medical leave.”