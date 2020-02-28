Polis to address Net Zero Cities next week

LOVELAND — Only a few days remain for ticket sales to Net Zero Cities, a BizWest event that will delve into aspects of climate change.

Gov. Jared Polis will speak at the event, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at The Ranch event complex in Loveland. Admission is $79.49, with tickets available here.

Net Zero Cities will unpack what climate change means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large.

Sessions at the BizWest-sponsored Net Zero Cities will be:

The circular economy — recycling and reuse of products and materials.

Net Zero Colorado — providing a snapshot of what cities, counties and the state are doing to combat climate change.

Climate change, business & industry — identifying what businesses are doing to address the issue.

Electrifying mobility — the movement toward vehicles powered by renewable energy.

The growing urgency of climate change — facts and figures about the nature of the problem the world faces.

Building smart — techniques to build sustainable structures.

Reliability in a net-zero world — how to assure that utilities can provide energy when wind or solar conditions limit production.

The Ranch is located at 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland.