LaunchNo.CO announces investor pitch conference for October

FORT COLLINS — LaunchNo.CO will kick off its first-ever investor conference for Northern Colorado businesses this fall.

Executive director Jana Sanchez announced the beginning of InvestNo.CO during her closing keynote to Fort Collins Startup Week, which is set for Oct. 22.

In an interview after the keynote, Sanchez said there is no limit to the number of investors or their overall investment amount, but they will be allowed to join only if they agree to provide capital that keeps more equity with the company owners and puts less pressure on rapid growth and exits.

She estimated that Larimer and Weld counties should have attracted, but haven’t received, about an extra $100 million in capital funding based on the GDP growth over the past 15 years.

“It has to be the right kind (of capital) for Northern Colorado,” she told the crowd. “One of the things I hear from all of you is that I don’t want to build a company that I have to grow like crazy and kill myself just to do an exit.”

The event already has interest from Colorado Lending Source and several banks, but is also open to family equity and angel investors.

Sanchez’s goal over the next several months is to find enough companies to fill a half day or full day’s worth of pitches, and to provide avenues for companies not on a stage to meet with potential investment sources.

What the future of NoCo startups can be

The InvestNo.CO announcement came after Sanchez laid out her vision of what a thriving startup ecosystem in Larimer and Weld counties would look like. She argued that the current environment for small and medium businesses is segmented, leaving business owners siloed away from support systems within local government, resource providers and each other.

Sanchez said an estimated 600 to 700 people have started new businesses in Fort Collins over the past year, but they aren’t connecting with the resources and the encouragement that’s already within the region.

“Think about that for a second. How many people are down in their basement with a laptop, trying to figure out how to run a business plan?” she said. “If that’s actually true, why are they not sitting in this room with all of us?”

She asked if there was anyone in the audience from a chamber of commerce, city government or from a major business service provider. No one raised their hand.

As a first step, LaunchNo.CO plans to include a guide to all of the specific resources available for startups in the region within the next several weeks.

Sanchez believes Northern Colorado’s startup scene is at a crucial moment in its life, and the outcome of that depends heavily on whether business owners can connect with each other and with the groups looking to help them.

“We all have some idea of what it looks like and how we can work together, so what comes next? It really depends … but I will tell you the long answer in the very shortest form: It depends on who the hell shows up,” she said.

