Funding Friday: drug trials and hedge funds

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
This week’s notable rounds:
Boulder’s ARCA Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) filed to sell up to $15 million worth of new stock and warrants to fund a pivotal Phase III trial of its heart palpitation drug candidate.
Other rounds this week (source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):
Feb. 28: Eximis Surgical Inc., Louisville, $16.99 million raised out of $18.49 million goal in fundraiser started in October 2018
Feb. 28: Crestone Alternative Strategies Ltd., Boulder, $8.245 million raised over the course of 2019 in a ongoing hedge fund fundraiser
Feb. 28: TPE Boulder Associates LLC, Boulder, $214,312 goal reached
Feb. 28: Lying Together LLC, Lafayette, $135,000 raised out of $250,000 goal
Feb. 25: BioPlx Inc., Boulder, $1.07 million raised out of $4 million goal
