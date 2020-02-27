Elevations Credit Union’s Business Banking Team serves businesses across Colorado’s Front Range with a consultative approach to help you realize long-term success for your business. Whether purchasing space for your business or refinancing your current one, our team can help with commercial mortgages for both owner-occupied and investment real estate of all types. Here, we get to know Ruben Rios-Blanco, who has been helping our members with their commercial lending needs since 2017.

Where did you grow up?

I was born in Colombia and moved to Colorado when I was 12. I grew up in Longmont and currently reside in Erie.

Which location do you work out of, and what area do you serve mostly?

I’m based out of our Broomfield location, but I serve all members across our footprint.

What’s your experience?

I have over 23 years in the banking industry, most recently 11 years as a senior vice president for a community bank in north Denver. I have an extensive background in commercial lending as well as construction and development. My goal is to create lasting relationships with my clients and to structure their loans in a way that works best for them and their needs.

How would you define your role and what you do for business members?

In my current role as a Senior Commercial Lender, I build relationships with our current members as well as grow our commercial portfolio with new members.

What do you like about commercial lending?

I enjoy the complexity of each relationship. Each relationship has different needs and wants, so finding solutions that fit each one makes it enjoyable. I work with both existing members as well as potential new members. Working with each loan request from start to finish brings a lot of value for not only the member but myself.

What sets Elevations and you apart from other banks and lenders?

Elevations and our lenders take a completely different approach. We want to be sure that we are helping the member in the right way; not only being a financial partner, but a strategic business ally.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I enjoy spending time with my family. During the warm weather, you can catch me on the golf course from time to time.

Ruben is happy to assist our members with all their commercial lending needs — from portfolio loans, land development or non-owner occupied properties to land purchases or investment properties.

Elevations Credit Union is a member-owned not-for-profit financial institution serving Colorado’s Front Range. We believe it’s good business to help good businesses grow. With a consultative approach to solving your business banking needs, Elevations local business bankers can help you improve your cash flow, reduce your borrowing needs or decide whether a term loan or line-of-credit is best, including quick-turn credit decisions. Click here to learn more about Elevations commercial lending or schedule an appointment.