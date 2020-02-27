E2 awards Boulder entrepreneur $20,000 grant

BOULDER — Environmental Entrepreneurs, an environmental advocacy organization known as E2, announced this week participants of the 2020 E2 1 Hotels Fellowship program, which includes Jock Gilchrist of Boulder.

Gilchrist, who will receive a $20,000 grant as part of the program, is building a “multimedia campaign to make the business case for implementing regenerative agriculture, with a focus on Colorado,” according to an E2 news release.

The fellowship program was created in 2018 thanks to a grant from Barry Sternlicht, founder of the luxury lifestyle hotel brand 1 Hotels.