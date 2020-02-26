Synergetics renews IT contract with Defense Logistics Agency

FORT COLLINS — Synergetics Inc. renewed a contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for a military equipment tracking database.
The contract executed Tuesday is worth $117,200 and received bids from 50 other companies, according to federal contracting records. Based in Fort Collins, Synergetics develops database software for military agencies to track parts and products in the field and buy new pieces when required.
Sponsored Content
FORT COLLINS — Synergetics Inc. renewed a contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for a military equipment tracking database.
The contract executed Tuesday is worth $117,200 and received bids from 50 other companies, according to federal contracting records. Based in Fort Collins, Synergetics develops database software for military agencies to track parts and products in the field and buy new pieces when required.
Sponsored Content
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!