Synergetics renews IT contract with Defense Logistics Agency

By Lucas High — 

FORT COLLINS — Synergetics Inc. renewed a contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for a military equipment tracking database.

The contract executed Tuesday is worth $117,200 and received bids from 50 other companies, according to federal contracting records. Based in Fort Collins, Synergetics develops database software for military agencies to track parts and products in the field and buy new pieces when required.

