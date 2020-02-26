Nine-building, 296-unit apartment complex proposed near FoCo’s I-25/Harmony interchange

FORT COLLINS — A Fort Collins developer is moving forward with plans to build almost 300 apartment units just west of one of the city’s busiest intersections.

Local developer JD Padilla of Post Modern Development wants to build the project, dubbed H-25 Multifamily, on a 15.6-acre lot southeast of the intersection of East Harmony Road and Strauss Cabin Road, according to submittal documents to city planners.

The project would encompass 293,205 square feet of residential floor space between 164 one-bedroom units, 120 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom flats. Most of the apartment buildings would be three stories tall.

Padilla’s company purchased the property in 2015 for $5.9 million, according to Larimer County land records. The development previously underwent a concept review last August and a neighborhood meeting in January this year.

Padilla did not respond to a request for additional comment Wednesday morning.