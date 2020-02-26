Ex-Iowa gov., ag. sec. to monitor Purdue Pharma

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK — Purdue Pharma, the embattled company behind opioid pain drug Oxycontin, has tapped Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor and U.S agriculture secretary, to monitor the firm during its bankruptcy process to ensure it does not bring back aggressive marketing tactics, according to a Washington Post report.

Vilsack has Northern Colorado ties. He and wife Christie Vilsack were tapped by Colorado State University in 2017 to advise the school on agricultural education initiative.