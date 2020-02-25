Estes EDC names Shake to permanent role

ESTES PARK — Adam Shake, interim president and CEO of the Estes Park Economic Development Corp., has been named to the permanent position at the helm of the organization.

Shake has headed the EDC since September 2019, when former president Jon Nicholas left the position. The organization’s selection committee identified seven finalists from 44 applicants and decided on Shake because of his skill set and experience, according to an announcement from the group.

“We were particularly impressed by Adam’s knowledge and understanding of the scope of work of the new E-Center and what it must accomplish in partnership with the Larimer County Small Business Development Center, Innosphere of Fort Collins, and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, which has awarded Estes Park EDC a five-year grant to support the effort,” Jim McGibney, EDC board chairman, said in a written statement. “Shake spoke to the need for enhanced communication from the Estes Park EDC to the Estes Park community and the need for greater outreach to the existing businesses and organizations in the Estes Valley, including the Estes Park school system, which produces our future citizens and leaders.”

“I am profoundly honored for the confidence and support of our board of directors and the Estes Park community,” Shake said. “Both are critical to Estes Park EDC’s success.”