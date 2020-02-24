Wahl moves to FNBO as community banking director

BOULDER — Gretchen Wahl, formerly with MidFirst Bank, has been named managing director of community banking at First National Bank of Omaha in Boulder.

Wahl, who serves on the Colorado Economic Development Commission and the Boulder Economic Council executive committee, will be in charge of the team of relationship managers that work in the Boulder service area of FNBO.

“Gretchen is a talented and respected banker, and we’re excited for her to lead community banking in Boulder,” Nathan Ewert, regional vice president of community banking, said in a written statement. “Gretchen’s experience, depth of understanding and commitment to the community are evident, and we’re confident our customers and team will benefit from her in this role. As we continue to focus on and develop our capabilities for businesses, Gretchen’s vision and expertise will be instrumental.”

Wahl has led commercial banking teams in Boulder for the past 14 years and brings more than 25 years of community banking experience to First National. She earned a bachelor of science degree in management from Penn State University and attended the Stonier Graduate School of Banking through the American Banking Association.

In addition to her economic-development roles, she has served as board member and past president of Via Mobility Services; board member for Impact on Education; board member and past president of YWCA of Boulder and Broomfield Counties; board member and treasurer for Mental Health Partners; and member of Naturally Boulder.

