Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Josh & John’s expanding ice cream chain from Colorado Springs to FoCo

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Josh & John’s, a local chain of ice cream shops in the Colorado Springs area, is expanding north with a new location planned for Jessup Farm in Fort Collins. 

Lindsay Keller, co-owner of Josh & Johs, has strong ties to Northern Colorado, according to a Colorado Springs Gazette report. She is a Fort Collins native and a Colorado State University graduate.

FORT COLLINS — Josh & John’s, a local chain of ice cream shops in the Colorado Springs area, is expanding north with a new location planned for Jessup Farm in Fort Collins. 

Lindsay Keller, co-owner of Josh & Johs, has strong ties to Northern Colorado, according to a Colorado Springs Gazette report. She is a Fort Collins native and a Colorado State University graduate.


 