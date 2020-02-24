Iconic Walnut Brewery building in Boulder sells

BOULDER — The former Walnut Brewery building — a century-old, 7,600-square-foot retail storefront at 1123 Walnut St. in the heart of Boulder — recently changed hands for $4.65 million.

Frank Day, founder of the original Old Chicago restaurant in Boulder, first opened the brewery in 1990.

After three decades of stability, the last few years have been marked by turnover at the site. In 2017, Walnut Brewery closed, and another high-profile brewery tenant took over: Boulder Beer. That short-lived tenure was followed by an even shorter stint — only about 2 months — as a Detroit-style pizza concept called Squared Pizza + Beer, which closed in December 2018.

The buyer, according to deed documents, is Stella’s 1123 Walnut LLC.

That entity is registered to a property affiliated with the New York address of Olnick Spanu, an art collection project led by husband and wife duo Giorgio Spanu and Nancy Olnick.

The couple has a daughter named Stella, according to the Olnick Spanu website. Social-media accounts indicate that Stella Spanu, who is registered to vote in Boulder County, recently attended the University of Colorado.

Through Gibbons-White Inc. real estate broker Angela Topel, who represented Stella’s 1123 LLC in the deal, the buyer declined to comment on plans for the 1123 Walnut St. space.

The seller was represented by Geoffery Keys and Ronan Truesdale of Keys Commercial Real estate.

