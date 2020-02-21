Utah hotel developer buys land in S. Fort Collins near I-25, airport

FORT COLLINS — Crystal Inn Hotel & Suites, a small Salt Lake City, Utah-based chain of hotels, has purchased a parcel of land in south Fort Collins just east of Interstate 25 and north of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

The roughly 3-acre plot at the northwest corner of I-25 and Colorado Highway 392 was bought in late January from Interstate Land Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Loveland real estate development firm BH Developers, for $1.7 million, Larimer County property records show.

It is unclear what Crystal Inn plans to do with the property.

“We have no plans to construct a hotel on this site,” hotel management senior director Dave DeYoung told BizWest in an email Friday. No development plans for the property have been submitted to the city.

Crystal Inn operates hotels in Utah and Montana, according to its website. The company doesn’t currently have a Colorado presence. However, the company first registered Crystal Inn Co. LLC with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in 2001.

BH Developers, which has a portfolio that includes mixed-used properties in downtown Loveland and a light manufacturing facility in Fort Collins, owns a roughly 13-acre parcel at that I-25 site, part of which was annexed into Fort Collins from unincorporated Larimer County in 2017.

Annexation request documents from that time show that planners and BH Developers representatives, who could not be reached for comment Friday, saw significant development potential.

“This corner of the I-25/Highway 392 intersection is an important first impression and gateway identifier for the city of Fort Collins as this is the first intersection encountered by visitors from the south,” according to a planning memo from 2017. “The future development of these properties will be able to set the tone and character for the entrance to the city.”