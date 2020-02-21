Employers Council leadership to change

DENVER — Employers Council, a longtime membership-based agency working with thousands of businesses throughout Colorado to provide human-resource and employment-law services, will change leadership April 1. Its current CEO, Michael Severns, will end a 40-year career with the council.

Severns, who will retire, will be replaced by Kim Koy, the organization’s chief operating officer. Her appointment was confirmed by the council’s board this week.

“I am thrilled Kim has been appointed our new president and CEO. She is the perfect choice to lead our exceptional team of professionals in continuing to provide high quality services to our members,” Severns said in a written statement.

“I am thankful for Mike’s mentorship over the last several years. His leadership has paved a clear path for us to grow as a regional employers association and continue serving members with the evolving challenges they face,” Koy said.

Severns has worked at the council for half of its more than 80-year history and is the company’s fifth president and CEO. He assumed the role of president and CEO in 2002. He supervised the organization’s expansion into Northern Colorado, Arizona and Utah, and more than doubled the number of member organizations. The company merged with Utah-based Employers Council in 2015 and rebranded from Mountain States Employers Council to Employers Council in 2017. He’s expanded the company’s service offerings, driving annual revenues to nearly $30 million and grew the number of employees serving members by 120 percent. He’s an attorney who first worked in the council’s labor-relations department.

Koy brings nearly 20 years of experience with the Employers Council to her new role. She’s been responsible for day-to-day operations of the agency and its six offices. Prior to joining the Employers Council, Koy worked in employment and insurance defense and completed a clerkship with Denver District Court. She’s a graduate of the University of Denver school of law.