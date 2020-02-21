Elevations Credit Union is honored to share that Gerry Agnes, Elevations’ President and CEO, is a 2020 Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence recipient. This award recognizes leaders who promote the Baldrige Framework and further the mission of the Baldrige Foundation. Nominations for the award are accepted annually, and Agnes is one of 11 leaders across the country to be recognized this year.

“These great leaders are helping to ensure the sustainability of Baldrige into the future,” stated Al Faber, President and CEO of the Baldrige Foundation in the announcement of the 2020 award recipients. “Through their efforts to grow the Baldrige community, they help thousands of organizations across the country to improve their performance.”

The Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc., is the private-sector partner of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program (BPEP) in the National Institute of Standards and Technology within the Department of Commerce. Its mission is to ensure the long-term financial viability of BPEP and to support organizational performance excellence.

“It’s a true honor to receive this award from the Baldrige Foundation and be in the company of these outstanding leaders,” said Agnes. “I am immensely grateful for our entire team at Elevations. They are dedicated to our performance excellence journey and continuously improving the service for our membership. I’m also appreciative of the Baldrige community’s work and look forward to staying involved and supporting their mission.”

The Baldrige Foundation awards will be presented at the Annual Baldrige Foundation Awards Ceremony held as part of the 32nd Annual Quest for Excellence® Conference on March 26, 2020, at the Gaylord National Harbor, National Harbor, MD.

