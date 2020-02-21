Early-bird pricing ends today for Net Zero Cities

LOVELAND — Early-bird pricing ends Friday for Net Zero Cities, a BizWest event that will delve into various aspects of climate change.

Gov. Jared Polis will speak at the event, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 5 at The Range event complex in Loveland.

Admission at the early-bird price is $69.49 through Friday but goes to the general admission price of $79.49 on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Net Zero Cities will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large.

Sessions at the BizWest-sponsored Net Zero Cities will be:

The circular economy — recycling and reuse of products and materials.

Net Zero Colorado — providing a snapshot of what cities, counties and the state are doing to combat climate change.

Climate change, business & industry — identifying what businesses are doing to address the issue.

Electrifying mobility — the movement toward vehicles powered by renewable energy.

The growing urgency of climate change — facts and figures about the nature of the problem the world faces.

Building smart — techniques to build sustainable structures.

Reliability in a net-zero world — how to assure that utilities can provide energy when wind or solar conditions limit production.

Net Zero Cities will be at the Ranch in Loveland, 5280 Arena Circle.

Tickets are available here.