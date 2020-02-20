Growcentia hires new CEO

FORT COLLINS — Growcentia Inc., a Fort Collins firm that makes soil supplements for cannabis growers, has hired Scott Wiley to serve as the firm’s new CEO.

Wiley, who was previously CEO at Equinox tree and nut grower Tree & Vine LLC and chief operating officer at Front Range Biosciences, takes over from interim CEO Errol Arkilic, according to a Growcentia news release.

“Growcentia is poised for rapid and sustainable growth under Scott’s experienced leadership,” Growcentia co-founder Matthew Wallenstein said in a prepared statement. “Scott is a proven leader with a clear vision of how to build on our past success by launching additional breakthrough products along with exceptional customer service that address critical grower needs.”