Denver City Council approves $195M contract with Hensel Phelps

DENVER — The Denver City Council Tuesday approved a $195 million contract with Hensel Phelps Construction Co. for the Greeley-based general contractor to complete work on the Great Hall at Denver International Airport.

Hensel Phelps takes over the project after the city fired the previous contractor, Great Hall Partners because of budgetary and timetable issues. The project involves a renovation of the airport’s Jeppesen Terminal, with the initial phase including security upgrades, new ticket counters and other improvements.

Hensel Phelps will begin work on the renovation in March.