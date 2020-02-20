BizWest debuts Life@Work column with entrepreneur, author Hartung

BizWest has debuted a new Q&A column focusing on challenges that people face in their work lives.

Life@Work is written by Jessica Hartung, a leadership adviser and founder of Boulder-based Integrated Work. Hartung is the author of The Conscious Professional: Transform Your Life at Work. Her column, which debuted in BizWest’s February edition, answers reader questions about issues they are facing at work.

“As an entrepreneur and active member of my community, I want to share insights about the real experiences people have while leading, and strategies to be even more effective,” Hartung said. “I hope that hearing others’ questions helps people know they are not alone! So as people are building new skills pushing their boundaries, I want to give them a place to turn for professional coaching directly on the issue they are facing. It’s a way I can support self-aware leaders to have a greater impact.”

BizWest editor and publisher Christopher Wood said Life@Work brings a new dimension to the business publication.

“We have many talented columnists who contribute expertise on topics of interest to the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado business communities,” Wood said. “But we’ve never had one who provided such insights on day-to-day work lives. We’re confident that readers will value Jessica’s expertise on the challenges they’re facing.”

Hartung’s first column focused on an individual who was having a difficult time getting new ideas accepted by senior staff.

Email questions for her column at jessica@jessicahartung.com.