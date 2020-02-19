Where did you grow up?

I’m a Colorado Native.

How would you define your role and what you do for business banking members?

I am your partner when it comes to banking. I believe it’s vital to understand and know what’s important to each business and its owner so that I can ensure I’m tailoring solutions to meet their specific financial needs and help grow their business while saving time and money.

What area do you serve?

I mainly serve Boulder County, working out of our Boulder Diagonal branch.

What is your previous banking experience?

I have a total of 15 years of experience in banking. I spent seven years with Colorado Business Bank and five years with Centennial Bank. I bring a wide range of experience, which includes business and commercial lending, construction lending, consumer lending, deposit operations and management.

Why are you passionate about business banking?

I started out as a part-time teller and was able to take on several positions learning all different areas of banking. In my banking career, I have found that treating people fairly and with respect earns mutual trust that not only attracts but maintains long-lasting relationships.

Do you have any advice to businesses selecting a financial institution?

Make sure that your financial institution has you and your business’s best interest at heart. Your financial institution should want to you grow responsibly and alongside with you.

What do you like to do in your free time?

You can always see me chasing my four kids around at sporting activities.

Now that you know more about Courtney Gimeno, get in contact with her at 303-443-4672 x 2701 or Courtney.Gimeno@elevationscu.com.

