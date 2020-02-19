Greeley Area Chamber to host 2020 Annual Dinner

GREELEY — A year after celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary, the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce expects another 1,000 attendees at its annual celebration Thursday.

The organization’s Annual Chamber Dinner will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 20, at the Island Grove Event Center. While the year-ago celebration focused on a review of the chamber’s accomplishments over a century, this year’s event will focus on the future. Speakers will include Jaime Henning, chamber president and CEO. She replaced Sarah MacQuiddy, who announced her retirement at the 100th anniversary event a year ago.

Also speaking will be past chair Bryce Jacobson and 2020 chair Scott Warner.

The chamber also will award 10 businesses for outstanding achievements during 2019.