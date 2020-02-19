Golden company raises $53M to automate distribution yards

GOLDEN — Outrider Technologies Inc., a Golden-based developer of autonomous yard operations for distribution yards, has raised $53 million as it emerges from stealth mode.

The seed funding round was led by NEA, with the Series A round led by 8VC.

Announcement of the raise came as the company deploys its Outrider System, which seeks to automate yard operations, making them more efficient and less hazardous, and keeping loaded semi-trailers moving quickly between warehouse doors and public roads.

“Logistics yards offer a well-defined environment and a set of discrete, repetitive tasks that make the ideal use case for autonomous technology. But today’s yards are also complex, often chaotic environments, with many manual tasks,” Andrew Smith, CEO and founder of Outrider, said in a prepared statement. “This is why a systems approach is necessary to automate every major task in the yard.”

Outrider automates repetitive and manual aspects of yard operations. The system moves trailers around the yard, and to and from loading docks. It also hitches and unhitches trailers, and connects and disconnects brake lines.

Outrider is demonstrating its system through pilot programs with Georgia-Pacific and four Fortune 200 companies.

Outrider employs more than 75 workers, including 50 engineers. The company is backed by NEA, 8VC, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Fraser McCombs Capital, Prologis, Schematic Ventures, Loup Ventures, Goose Society of Texas, and other investors. Outrider was represented by Polsinelli LLP in both rounds of funding.