Estes Park hotels priciest, emptiest in January

DENVER — Compared with other cities in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, Estes Park hotels were the least-occupied but still most-expensive during January.
Average daily rates in the mountain town at the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park were $150.36 last month, and the occupancy rate was 21.9 percent, according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report compiled by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.
Boulder was the next most-expensive city for hotels, with average January rates of $135.99. For the month, Boulder hotels were 55.4 percent occupied.
To the east along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, average daily rates were $112.32, and the occupancy rate was 56.4 percent.
Visitors to Loveland paid an average rate of $111.42. Hotels were 53.4 percent full last month.
In Longmont, the average daily rate for January was $102.34, and the occupancy figure was 35.9 percent.
Fort Collins travelers paid an average of $101.56 per night, and hotels in the city were 48.1 percent occupied
Greeley hotels were not only full, but comparably affordable. Prices averaged $94.63, and the occupancy rate was 61.7 percent.
