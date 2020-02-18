FoCo Council gives final approval to outline of 4,000-home Montava plan

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins City Council Tuesday gave its final blessing to the plan outlining the massive Montava development proposal over the next 25 to 30 years.

The Council voted 6-1 to approve the plan, with council member Ross Cunniff the lone vote in opposition. Council member Susan Gutowsky, whose district would include Montava, flipped her vote after opposing the plan in last month’s meeting.

The vote only approved developer Max Moss and HF2M Colorado Inc.’s development concept. It does not grant them the ability to start construction.

The Montava development is a 999-acre, 4,000-house proposal planned near the city’s Anheuser Busch brewery to be built over the next 25 years. The area is expected to have plots for a library branch, working farm, office buildings, 80 to 100 acres of park space and other neighborhood amenities. The plan also calls for a city fire station and health-care facilities in the area, and estimates that it would need $325 million to build out the utilities for the life of the project.

Six hundred of those units are slated to be affordable-housing units as designated by federal housing law, which requires prices to remain affordable for a family of four making 30 percent to 120 percent of the area’s median income.

The strongest opposition last month and in Tuesday’s meeting was over how the addition of 3,000 families would strain northeast Fort Collins, which is already dealing with heavy traffic. Fort Collins’ street plan suggests that the city would have to spend $900 million to fully update its roads, with a third of that estimate concentrated near the Montava neighborhood.

City staff told the council they will recommend a budget in the fall to fully fund the project. The zoning agreement was also changed to require HF2M to submit a traffic study for every phase of development over the project’s lifetime, and to require expansions to Country Club Road through the Maple Hill neighborhood.

About 17 people lined up to speak to the council, again focusing heavily on the potential for severe traffic. Resident Dale Leidheiser said without additional roads in place, Country Club Road would look like the final scene from the film “Field of Dreams”: hundreds of cars lined up to try and get into a rural development using a road not designed to handle that many vehicles.

Other residents voiced concerns about Montava asking for water and sewer service from Fort Collins instead of the more expensive East Larimer County Water District and Boxelder Sanitation District, despite Montava not being within the city utility limits.

Cunniff voted against the plan because he felt the buffer zone between the proposed homes and the volatile materials stored on AB In-Bev’s property wasn’t enough to prevent a chemical fire from spreading. He also believes the city is rushing headlong into a project and is giving it special treatment because of its size and scope.

“I would rather not be in a hurry to build something here, but instead find a way to deliberately engage in that dialogue and provide the benefits of safety and accessibility to that area,” he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Kristin Stephens said the outpouring of residents showed the city just how badly the northeast side needs support to alleviate traffic woes, but she believes those detailed discussions about roadway upgrades will come further down the process and doesn’t detract from what benefits Montava could bring to the city.

“We clearly have some deficiencies that we haven’t thought of, and that’s bad on us,” she said, imploring the residents in that area to keep in contact with city officials.

In defending her change of position, Gutowsky acknowledged many of the people living in that corner of Fort Collins moved there years ago to avoid the traffic and the hassle of city living, but the creep of development eventually took over.

However, she described the Montava plan as a paint-by-number guide, with the project phases being filled piece by piece, and she expressed faith that city staff will make sure the infrastructure is in place before one of those phases begins.

“I know this vote will disappoint some members of my district, but I hope time will bear out that this is the right decision,” she said.