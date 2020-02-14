Vantage Hemp’s Greeley CBD production plant will be operational next week

GREELEY — After about six months under construction, Vantage Hemp Co., a Denver-based wholesaler of CBD and hemp products, is set to begin production in the next few days at its new Greeley plant.

“We’ve just got some final pieces of electrical equipment that we are putting in place, but we fully anticipate being operational next week,” Vantage director Deepank Utkhede told BizWest Friday.

The company has purchased about 1 million pounds of raw hemp biomass from farmers in Oregon and Colorado, including several in Longmont, that will be processed at the Greeley facility in the HighPointe Business Park.

“We’re always looking for quality hemp from quality growers here in Colorado,” Utkhede said. Sourcing from nearby hemp farms “simplifies our logistics and helps support our local economy.”

The Greeley plant has the capacity to produce upward of 250,000 liters of full-spectrum hemp extract annually.

Currently the company employs only a handful of workers in Greeley, but Utkhede said when the plant is operating at full capacity later this year, it is expected to employ more than 100 people.

“That’s going to be a tall order,” Utkhede said of staffing up the operation. “But that’s what we’re going to need to be a 24-7 operation and support our production schedule.”

Vantage Hemp executives said Greeley’s leadership and business community have validated the company’s decision to extend its roots into Northern Colorado.

“It’s our time to let the people of Northern Colorado know we are open for business and everyone is welcome to stop by for tours and learn more about what we’re doing,” Vantage director Harvinder Johal said. “We’re working on strengthening our partnerships and relationships and establishing ourselves in the local ecosystem.”

Utkhede praised the new, but thriving Northern Colorado hemp sphere and cited as evidence the recent formation of the Hemp Industries Collaborative, a local meet-up group that brings together hemp and CBD professionals in Northern Colorado.

“Colorado as a state has always been on the forefront of the cannabis industry, whether its marijuana or hemp,” he said. “It makes sense that we’ve been welcomed with open arms.”