Funding Friday: Zayo, Brickell and auto-tech

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

This week’s notable rounds:

The private venture firms behind the $14.3 billion go-private sale of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) are raising $3 billion in debt as part of their financing plan for the buyout. The deal is expected to close in late March or early April.

Boulder venture firm Fraser McCombs Capital is closing a $100 million round for investments in automotive technology startups this week.

Beleaguered biopharmaceutical company Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) is looking to raise $75 million this week in a mixed-shelf offering, or a combination between debt and equity sales. The Boulder company is in the midst of an intellectual-property lawsuit that led to its main financing partner pulling its $25 million funding commitment.

Other fundraisers this week (source: SEC filings):

Feb. 14: AquaRealTime Inc., Boulder, $40,000 sold out of $75,000 target.

Feb. 12: Grow-Ray Technologies Inc., Boulder, $1.5 million target reached.

Feb. 12: Blue Wunder Fund LLC, Boulder, indefinite $10 million round opened.

Feb. 11: Sunrise Genetics Inc., Fort Collins, $378,619 target reached.

Feb. 10: MBio Diagnostics Inc., Boulder, $550,000 sold out of $2 million target.