Front Range Biosciences raises $18.7M, but misses goal by $21M

BOULDER — Fresh off a move from Lafayette to Boulder, Front Range Biosciences Inc. closed its latest fundraising round with a $18.7 million haul, less than half of its stated offering amount.
The company, which focuses on breeding new strains of hemp, coffee and developing nursery techniques, raised the investments from 55 investors in the round closing Friday, according to disclosures to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
However, the total offering was set at just more than $40.28 million, meaning the company missed its fundraising target by $21.5 million. Front Range previously has raised $26,253,905 in five previous fundraising rounds, according to SEC records.
Front Range recently moved back to Boulder to a 40,000-square-foot office near the Gunbarrel district on the city’s north side.
The company did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.
