Boulder airport receives federal grant

BOULDER — The Boulder Municipal Airport is among three state airports to receive millions of dollars of federal aid to be used to improve runway and taxiway lighting.

The grants are part of discretionary money made available from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grants for Colorado airports total $20.1 million.

The Boulder airport will receive $4,185,075 to be used for rehabilitating runway lighting. Also receiving funding were Centennial Airport and Denver International Airport.