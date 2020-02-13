Zayo’s buyers to offer $3B in debt to finance impending takeover

BOULDER — The consortium of private buyers for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) will begin raising $3 billion in debt as part of the $14.3 billion buyout, just two months before the deal is expected to close.
The two buyers, Swedish private equity firm EQT AB and Florida investment firm Digital Colony LLC, are offering $1 billion in secured debt and $2.08 billion in unsecured debt through a subsidiary specifically created for the deal that would take Zayo off the New York Stock Exchange if closed.
Sponsored Content
Interest rates for the debt notes were not specified.
Zayo said in its earnings report last week that it expects to close the go-private sale by the late first quarter or early second quarter of this year. That would give its buyers approximately two months to raise the funds and close the deal in the most recent timeframe.
The Boulder-based Zayo builds and operates bandwidth infrastructure for telecom providers. It has approximately 3,700 employees, with 1,100 in Boulder.
The Federal Communications Commission signed off on the sale last week after federal regulators determined a foreign company taking a controlling stake in the company didn’t amount to a national security threat.
BOULDER — The consortium of private buyers for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) will begin raising $3 billion in debt as part of the $14.3 billion buyout, just two months before the deal is expected to close.
The two buyers, Swedish private equity firm EQT AB and Florida investment firm Digital Colony LLC, are offering $1 billion in secured debt and $2.08 billion in unsecured debt through a subsidiary specifically created for the deal that would take Zayo off the New York Stock Exchange if closed.
Sponsored Content
Interest rates for the debt notes were not specified.
Zayo said in its earnings report last week that it expects to close the go-private sale by the late first quarter or early second quarter of this year. That would give its buyers approximately two months to raise the funds and close the deal in the most recent timeframe.
The Boulder-based Zayo builds and operates bandwidth infrastructure for telecom providers. It has approximately 3,700 employees, with 1,100 in Boulder.
The Federal Communications Commission signed off on the sale last week after federal regulators determined a foreign company taking a controlling stake in the company didn’t amount to a national security threat.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!