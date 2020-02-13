PRPA to host focus groups about its energy mix

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority will sponsor focus-group sessions with residents and business owners to discuss energy portfolio options as part of the organization’s 2020 Integrated Resource Plan. Colorado State University’s Center for Public Deliberation will facilitate the focus groups and report its findings to the utility’s leadership.

The IRP, typically produced every five years, details how Platte River will generate and deliver electricity to its owner communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland. It features modeling of resources, available technologies and constraints, all studied by industry experts to develop Platte River’s resource mix options for the future. The document is being prepared and submitted one year ahead of schedule in response to direction from Platte River’s board of directors to pursue a 100 percent noncarbon energy mix by 2030.

“We made significant progress on our IRP in 2019 and look forward to hearing from our owner communities,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River, said in a press release. “With guidance from the CPD, attendees will have the opportunity to review resource plan options, engage with fellow residents, ask questions and give us their opinions regarding the energy future of northern Colorado.”

Approximately 30 percent of the energy delivered to Platte River’s owner communities comes from noncarbon sources now, including wind, solar and hydropower. By 2021, noncarbon energy will increase to 50 percent with the addition of 225 megawatts of new wind capacity and 22 megawatts of new solar, plus battery storage. Platte River is evaluating bids to add up to 150 megawatts of solar by 2023, potentially raising the share of noncarbon energy delivered to the owner communities to 60 percent.

The focus group sessions will include a brief introduction from Platte River followed by CPD-led conversations about Platte River’s future resource mix. Attendees will receive descriptions of four resource mix options that incorporate forecasted capital, operational, fuel and environmental (carbon tax and social cost of carbon) costs. Participants will be encouraged to offer opinions regarding which energy mix Platte River should pursue.

Following is a schedule of focus groups:

March 4, 6 to 8 p.m., 17th Avenue Place Event Center, 478 17th Ave., Longmont.

March 5, 6 to 8 p.m., Ridgeline Hotel, 101 S. St. Vrain Ave., Estes Park.

March 11, 6 to 8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland.

March 12, 6 to 8 p.m., Drake Centre, 802 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins.

Community members interested in attending a focus group session may RSVP online here or call 970-229-5657.