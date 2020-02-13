Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Former Larimer County building in Loveland under contract

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND — A buyer based outside Loveland is under contract to buy the unoccupied former Larimer County building in the city.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the prospective buyer and the city are beginning due diligence for the sale of the property at the corner of 6th Street and North Cleveland Avenue near the city’s downtown.

