S&W posts mixed results in first full quarter in Longmont

LONGMONT — S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) beat revenue expectations but had a larger overall loss than expected in the last quarter, according to its latest earnings report out Wednesday morning.

The Longmont seed maker posted $12.35 million in total revenue, but $6.6 million in overall losses for the period. The revenue figure declined by a third since the same quarter last year but beat Wall Street consensus estimates by $1.62 million, according to data compiled by Seeking Alpha.

It lost 19 cents per share during the quarter, a deeper loss than analyst expectations of 14 cents per share.

S&W produces alfalfa seeds and hybrid strains of sunflowers, wheat and sorghum. The company was previously based in Sacramento, California, but CEO Mark Wong said in an earnings call last November that the company had moved its U.S. headquarters and 25 employees to Longmont to be closer to its customers in the Midwest.

S&W stock rose 8.7 percent in early trading Wednesday before closing the day at $2.30 per share, or a gain of 0.44 percent.