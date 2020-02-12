Local leaders named to Boulder Chamber’s Community Affairs Council

BOULDER — Eleven business and community leaders have been tapped to serve on the Boulder Chamber’s Community Affairs Council, which advises the chamber on policy issues such as transportation and housing.
Those new members, according to a Boulder Chamber news release are:
Sponsored Content
- Chris Barge, The Community Foundation
- Allison Billings, Impact on Education
- Darryl Brown, Boulder Community Hospital
- Ashley Cawthorn, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti
- Chip, Downtown Boulder Partnership
- Ann Cooper, RE/MAX of Boulder
- Michal Duffy, Out Boulder County
- Mark Heinritz, The Sink
- Nicole Milo, Centura Health
- Gabrielle Stockmayer, Dietze and Davis Law Firm
- Julie Van Domelen, Emergency Family Assistance Association
“This new cohort of CAC members brings a diversity of perspectives and industry representation that is critical to effective policy leadership,” Danica Powell, co-chair of the Community Affairs Council and founder and owner of the Trestle Strategy Group, said in a prepared statement. “We’re looking forward to having some new voices at the table as we advise the chamber on the most pressing issues facing Boulder businesses and nonprofits in 2020.”
BOULDER — Eleven business and community leaders have been tapped to serve on the Boulder Chamber’s Community Affairs Council, which advises the chamber on policy issues such as transportation and housing.
Those new members, according to a Boulder Chamber news release are:
Sponsored Content
- Chris Barge, The Community Foundation
- Allison Billings, Impact on Education
- Darryl Brown, Boulder Community Hospital
- Ashley Cawthorn, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti
- Chip, Downtown Boulder Partnership
- Ann Cooper, RE/MAX of Boulder
- Michal Duffy, Out Boulder County
- Mark Heinritz, The Sink
- Nicole Milo, Centura Health
- Gabrielle Stockmayer, Dietze and Davis Law Firm
- Julie Van Domelen, Emergency Family Assistance Association
“This new cohort of CAC members brings a diversity of perspectives and industry representation that is critical to effective policy leadership,” Danica Powell, co-chair of the Community Affairs Council and founder and owner of the Trestle Strategy Group, said in a prepared statement. “We’re looking forward to having some new voices at the table as we advise the chamber on the most pressing issues facing Boulder businesses and nonprofits in 2020.”
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
Login
OR
Subscribe!