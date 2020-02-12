Local leaders named to Boulder Chamber’s Community Affairs Council

BOULDER — Eleven business and community leaders have been tapped to serve on the Boulder Chamber’s Community Affairs Council, which advises the chamber on policy issues such as transportation and housing.

Those new members, according to a Boulder Chamber news release are:

Chris Barge, The Community Foundation

Allison Billings, Impact on Education

Darryl Brown, Boulder Community Hospital

Ashley Cawthorn, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti

Chip, Downtown Boulder Partnership

Ann Cooper, RE/MAX of Boulder

Michal Duffy, Out Boulder County

Mark Heinritz, The Sink

Nicole Milo, Centura Health

Gabrielle Stockmayer, Dietze and Davis Law Firm

Julie Van Domelen, Emergency Family Assistance Association

“This new cohort of CAC members brings a diversity of perspectives and industry representation that is critical to effective policy leadership,” Danica Powell, co-chair of the Community Affairs Council and founder and owner of the Trestle Strategy Group, said in a prepared statement. “We’re looking forward to having some new voices at the table as we advise the chamber on the most pressing issues facing Boulder businesses and nonprofits in 2020.”