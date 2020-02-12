IRES elects new board leadership

LOVELAND — Information and Real Estate Services LLC, a Loveland-based multiple listing service that operates in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, has elected Chris Hardy and Gary Maggi to serve as chairman and treasurer, respectively, on the group’s board of managers.

Hardy is a licensed broker and owner at Elevations Real Estate in Fort Collins, and Maggi is a broker and owner of RE/MAX Town & Country in Berthoud.

“It’s been an honor to work alongside Chris for the past several years, and I’m confident in our future and in Chris’ leadership as we continue to grow and deliver strong value to our members, real estate professionals and residents across our beautiful state,” IRES CEO Lauren Hansen said in a prepared statement. “The Northern Colorado real estate market is strong and constantly changing, and we have to keep up with new trends and technologies to ensure the Realtors and brokers in the region remain ahead of the competition. Chris brings valuable leadership experience to the role, and his expertise will help us realize this vision and advance our mission.”