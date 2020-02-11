FRCC nurses rank highly on passing the NCLEX

FORT COLLINS — Front Range Community College’s Larimer campus nursing program has been ranked second in the state based upon the pass rate for students taking the NCLEX-RN test. NCLEX stands for National Council Licensure Examination, a nationwide exam for the licensing of nurses in the United States and Canada.

Students wanting to practice as registered nurses in the state must pass the NCLEX test. Students from Front Range passed the test 97.37 percent of the time, just behind Pike’s Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, which had a pass rate of 98.79 percent.

Among area schools, the University of Northern Colorado nursing program placed seventh with a pass rate of 93.88 percent and Aims Community College in Greeley placed 12th with 92.72. There are 28 nursing programs in the state.

The rankings were gathered by registerednursing.org, a California-based professional association of registered nurses with the mission of helping students navigate their nursing programs and secure their first jobs in the field.

Colorado expects to need 20 percent more nurses by 2022 than are currently working in the field, according to registerednursing.org.