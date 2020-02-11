Estes Park EDC names new entrepreneur program manager

ESTES PARK — The Estes Park Economic Development Corp. has named Thomas Cox to the position of Entrepreneurial Center program manager. Cox most recently was with Colorado State University, where he headed development of professional education programming.

He worked on the Ascend Program, a CSU initiative designed to connect university resources to local businesses in order to help businesses become sustainable.

Prior to relocating to Colorado in 2015, Cox worked with two startup software companies, Abiquo and Artesian Solutions, in his native England. He trained sales teams, developed sales operating procedures and provided account-management services for large tech companies.

He graduated from the University of Sunderland in England before receiving a bachelor of science degree in international marketing and sports psychology from the University of Utah. His wife is the director of the Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center at CSU.

The entrepreneurial center is the first business incubator program in the Estes Valley. Through its partnership with Innosphere, the center offers customized, personal assistance and programs to startups and scale-ups. Clients work with experienced advisers, peer-groups and the program manager to develop and navigate a personalized plan that affords them greater access to Colorado’s existing business and technology expertise.