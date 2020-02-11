Dancing with the Docs benefits heart health

FORT COLLINS — The second annual Dancing with the Docs event, sponsored by Banner Health Systems and the McKee Wellness Foundation, will be Feb. 16 at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins.

Dancing with the Docs is a community effort to raise money to support heart health with grants from the fundraiser used to support education, prevention, treatment, and recovery from heart-related maladies. The event pairs doctors with professional dancers to entertain those who attend the event. A silent auction will also be a part of the night. The audience will participate in voting for the dancing pairs.

Ten local dance studios have partnered with doctors for the event.

“Dancing with the Docs is not only a great community event but a wellness program for our physicians as well,” Allis Gilbert, executive director of the foundation, said in a statement. “Watching our docs risk vulnerability and step outside their comfort zones to support and build community is inspiring.”

Tickets are available on the event website.