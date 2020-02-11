Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Boulder Valley School District buys Lafayette charter school building for repairs

By BizWest Staff — 

LAFAYETTE — The Boulder Valley School District board will spend $2.1 million to buy and renovate the Justice High School for at-risk youth in Lafayette.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the board unanimously approved the purchase for the building at 805 Excalibur St., which includes a $1.1 million match for a state grant to overhaul its fire alarms, electrical systems, plumbing and security doors.

