GRAND COUNTY, COLORADO — A Kickstarter campaign to create a backcountry ski and snowboard resort for beginners two hours west of Denver nearly tripled its fundraising goal.

BusinessDen reports Bluebird Backcountry raised $70,000 to open the backcountry ski and snowboarding resort near Kremmling, where 300 acres are free for skinners climbing uphill, while the other 1,200 require hiring a guide.